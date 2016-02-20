E Kazakhstan delegation visited Kyrgyzstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM A delegation of the East Kazakhstan region headed by its Governor Danial Akhmetov paid a working visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Several mutually beneficial agreements on deepening trade-economic cooperation were reached in the course of the visit.

Akhmetov met with Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov. Those attending also the meeting were Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Samat Ordabayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan Ayimdos Bozzhigitov, CEO of BIPEK – ASIA AVTO Anatoly Balushkin, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Kemelova and representatives of the Kyrgyz Government.

As the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Bishkek informed, the meeting discussed the issues of deepening trade-economic relations between the East Kazakhstan region and the Kyrgyz Republic. In particular, Akhmetov told about the agreement signed October 15, 2015 by OAO AvtoVAZ and BIPEK – ASIA AVTO group of companies during the meeting of the Kazakh, Russian leaders. The companies agreed on joint activities on the markets of the Central Asian region.

The Kazakh delegation noted that BIPEK – ASIA AVTO is the first Kazakhstani company successfully implementing its plans on bringing domestic car industry to the EEU market. In 2015, the Holding opened a network of 15 autocentres in 11 cities of Russia. The contract area of the Holding in seven countries including Kazakhstan and Asian part of the Russian Federation, includes today the market of at least 84 mln people.

Kyrgyz partners were invited to join the establishment of a network of sale and maintenance of the Ust-Kamenogorsk-assembled cars in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Danial Akhmetov stressed also that the East Kazakhstan region is one of the leading industrial areas of Kazakhstan where unique productions are concentrated. The region is interested in import of agricultural products, textile etc from Kyrgyzstan.