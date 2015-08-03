E Kazakhstan divers saved boy on Lake Alakol

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A 10-year-old boy who had embarked on a boat voyage on the Alakol Lake got lost.

As rescuers say, a strong wind arose and the boy could scarcely hold the boat on the course. The boat with a boy in it was taken to the opposite coast of the lake. His parents raised alarm and asked for help. "Our colleagues carefully examined the water area and found out no signs of his drowning. Therefore the rescuers moved ahead and found the boy on an island, in several kilometers from the coast. He was alive and well", they say. The kid was taken to his parents Since the beginning of the swimsuit season, the divers of the East Kazakhstan region have rescued 43 people, including 8 children.