E Kazakhstan establishes cooperation with Germany

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to the Republic of Kazakhstan Tilo Klinner visited East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reported.

Tilo Klinner visited an investment center in the city of Semey. In the investment center Tilo Klinner and the accompanying group of entrepreneurs were presented the investment potential of East Kazakhstan. In addition, the delegation visited KazZinc LLP and «Ulba Metallurgical Plant» JSC. The delegation met with the governor of the region Danial Akhmetov.

Tilo Klinner noted that the company SAP Kazakhstan, which is a branch of a German IT company, has concluded two memoranda of understanding with KazZinc LLP and Asia Auto JSC. The agreement signed with Asia Auto JSC provides for opening of a competence center on the basis of the East Kazakhstan State Technical University named after D. Serikbayev.

In addition the parties have discussed cooperation in the field of ore-processing wastes recycling.