E Kazakhstan extends quarantine until Jun 13

SEMEY. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan extended quarantine regulations until June 13, the regional administration’s press service informs.

In accordance with the decree of the chief sanitary doctor of East Kazakhstan region the quarantine restrictions and regulations were prolonged in the region until 00:00 June 13. Notable, bus service within the region remains. People may leave the city of Ust Kamenogorsk from 06:00 p.m. Friday until 09:00 p.m. Sunday for recreational zones. If health situation is stable the hotels, tourist centres, health resorts, children’s recreational camps will open their doors only for the nationals of Kazakhstan since June 13 as the borders are still closed.