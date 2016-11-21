E Kazakhstan governor Danial Akhmetov names new deputy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov has introduced new deputy governor for social issues Assem Nussupova to the staff of the regional administration.

Born in 1975, Ms Nussupova is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. She holds a Master's degree in Economics from the same university.



She joined the civil service in 2001 as a chief expert of the department for economic security of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Ms Nussupova held various posts at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, advisor to the Minister of Finance and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Ms Nussupova worked as Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan between January-December 2008.



Prior to the latest appointment she held the post of deputy general director of JSC "KazTransOil".