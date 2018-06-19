E Kazakhstan governor promised to help a father of 18 children

SEMEY. KAZINFORM - A man raising 18 children asked to help him obtain a land plot for the construction of a house and a van during a reception with Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov, Kazinform reports.

Viktor Kandyba, a resident of Semey town, is 51 years old. There are 18 children in his family: 13 boys and 5 girls. Now the youngest child is 3 years old, while the oldest is 26. The father of a large family is a household appliance repairman, and his wife Olga is a housewife. One of the sons is a beekeeper, another is a builder.

For individual life purposes, the children need to have own apartments.

To transport such a large family you need a van, and to build an independent life of children you need to get apartments.



"We live in a single-family home. We cannot afford an apartment for each child, so I would like to know if it is possible to allocate a plot of land for us. The children will be able to build their houses next to each other," Viktor Kandyba said.

Head of the region Danial Akhmetov pointed out that this is a unique case, and people like Viktor Kandyba are the national pride of our country.

"We will help you. Within a month, we will resolve the issue of acquiring a van. Through "Paryz" Charity Fund, we will buy a van for you in Semey. I will decide on the land for the construction together with you. We will do everything possible so that this could not be placed on hold," Akhmetov promised.

At the end of the meeting, the Governor of the region instructed Mayor of Semey Yermak Salimov and Head of the Land Relations Department Viktoriya Barsukova to make proposals regarding the settlement of this issue within a week.