E Kazakhstan Governor reports to President on region's socio-economic development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Governor of the East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov, Akorda press service informs.

The Governor reported to the President on the region's socio-economic development.



The President stated the importance of improving the residents' wellbeing and noted positive dynamics of the region's economic indicators rise.



He drew attention to the importance of quality implementation of Rukhani Janghyru programme and development of the region's tourism potential.

"In total, the volume of gross regional product increased by 104%. The paces of industrial growth made 118% and in agriculture this figure was 107%," said Danial Akhmetov.



The Governor reported to the President on the measures taken to improve the quality of healthcare services in the region and development of a three-stage system of doctors training.



Danial Akhmetov told also about the work carried out in education, water supply, housing construction and landscaping sectors.



Upon completion of the meeting the Head of State gave several instructions to the Governor.