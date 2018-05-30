E Kazakhstan Governor, Russian Ambassador mull coop issues

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM "East Kazakhstan region and Russia plan to develop The Literary Belt project to showcase diversity of the region's cultural heritage both in Kazakhstan and Russia," Governor of the region Daniyal Akhmetov told at the meeting with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Russia to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin in Ust Kamenogorsk.

The sides debated Kazakhstan-Russia partnership development issues, the Governor's press service said.



Akhmetov briefed also on the socio-economic development of the region positioned as an industrial region of the country. Its backbone industry is non-ferrous metallurgy. Metalwork, hydropower engineering, mining, processing industries are also developing well.



He also added that a unique centre of robotic-assisted surgery equipped with the advanced technologies was opened in Ust Kamenogorsk. Besides, its doctors received education at the world best clinics.



"It is crucial to keep friendly relations with Russia. East Kazakhstan and Russia enjoy traditional relations in cultural and humanitarian sphere within the Altai-our common house program. It is planned to elaborate The Literary Belt project for tourist for cultural exchange," Akhmetov said.







In his turn, the Russian Ambassador said that he is interested in further development of bilateral relations in trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian and tourist spheres.



"It is my first visit to the region. We attach great importance to diplomatic relations between the two states," Borodavkin noted.







As stated there, commodity turnover between East Kazakhstan and Russia reached USD 1 bln 258 mln in 2017. This year the sides plan to boost and expand import and export items.