E Kazakhstan, Indian Chamber of Commerce ink memorandum of cooperation

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - High powered delegation from East Kazakhstan region led by first deputy akim (governor) of the region Nurymbet Saktanganov paid a working visit to India.

As part of the trip, the Kazakh side signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

The document is believed to give a new impulse to mutually profitable cooperation between the two countries in commercial and economic sphere. The sides also agreed to develop and strengthen friendly ties between the regions of Kazakhstan and India to expand and step up bilateral cooperation.

While in India, the Kazakh delegation made a presentation of 61 investment projects in the sphere of agriculture, industry and public private partnership.