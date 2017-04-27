E Kazakhstan is country's leader in dairy production - Akhmetov

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov says the region produces 836,000 tons of milk per year and that figure is expected to grow this year.

"East Kazakhstan region is the country's leader in terms of dairy production," governor Akhmetov stated at the press briefing in Astana on Thursday, Kazinform reports.



According to him, 70% of milk in East Kazakhstan region is produced at private farm holdings. That is why the development of such holdings is the number one priority for the region.



"Ordinary people who have small farm holdings produce milk, sell it and make money for living," said the governor while speaking about how dairy production should be developed.



Governor Akhmetov also noted that construction of milk collecting stations in eastern Kazakhstan is on the rise. He admitted that the region used to buy Chinese or Russian equipment to collect milk, but switched to Kazakhstani milk collecting stations recently.



"Over the past couple of years over 50 milk collecting stations have been built in the region. These stations serve as a mediate between a milk factory and private farm holdings," he added.