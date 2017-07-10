E Kazakhstan joins Western Europe-Western China intl transit corridor

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - In the next three years, a large-scale project for the reconstruction of highways of national importance will be implemented in Eastern Kazakhstan.

In particular, we are talking about two directions, Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk (from the border of the Almaty region to the regional center) and Omsk-Maykapshagai (from the village of Kalbatau to the border of the PRC). The works will be carried out at the expense of the Eximbank of the People's Republic of China, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of the Akim of the East Kazakhstan region.

On the Almaty direction, it is planned to put in order almost 500 kilometers. The section on the second direction to be reconstructed is 454 kilometers.

"We are reconstructing the roads with Almaty, Astana, and continuing to develop the directions of Western China, Western Kazakhstan, Western Europe," noted Akim of the region Danial Akhmetov. "Thus, we will fulfill the task set by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to create an international transport corridor."

The project will solve two problems, link South-East Asia and Europe, as well as develop the territories adjacent to the highway. And, of course, to optimize many operations of transport logistics.