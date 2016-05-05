  • kz
    E Kazakhstan: Police detain suspect in fatal hit-and-run

    12:11, 05 May 2016
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A 15-year-old schoolboy was hit by Mazda-626 on an unregulated pedestrian crossing at Auezov Avenue in Semey, East Kazakhstan region.

    The road accident occurred the day before. The driver has fled the scene of the tragedy. Unfortunately, the teenager has died on the way to a hospital.
    Today police officers have detained a 27-year-old resident of the city. The suspect was put into a temporary detention facility.

    Road accidents East Kazakhstan region Accidents
