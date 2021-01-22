  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    E Kazakhstan prolongs restrictions

    22:41, 22 January 2021
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of East Kazakhstan signed a new decree to extend restrictions from January 25, 2021 until February 7, 2021, Kazinform reports.

    Two sanitary blocks will build on the borders with Pavlodar region, four sanitary blocks will be built at checkpoints on the state boundary such as Auyl, Uba, Bakhty, Maikapchagai.

    If someone is having respiratory symptoms (cough, lack of breathing) call the ambulance.


    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!