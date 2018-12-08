E Kazakhstan region to attract 1mln tourists per year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan region plans to attract up to 1mln tourists per year, Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov said at a briefing in Astana.

According to him, 5.2bln tenge was invested in landscaping embankment, roads repair, organization of special air and railroad routes.



He said the administration plans to protect Alakol Lake bank by building breakwaters next year.



In his words, the eastern bank of the lake is of priority importance foe the development of inbound and outbound tourism. The region plans also to host Alakol 2019 music contest as well, which will let attract tourists to the area.