E Kazakhstan rgn reports 14 newborns with COVID-19 since start of pandemic

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – 14 babies have been born with COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region since the start of the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to East Kazakhstan region’s health office spokesperson Askar Khoroshash, 180 COVID-19 cases in pregnant women have been reported across the region during the pandemic. COVID-19 has so far been detected in 14 newborns.

He also added that newborns are examined for the virus in line with the ministerial order.