E Kazakhstan rgn reports triple-digit COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 461 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in East Kazakhstan region – 233 increasing from 205 reported a day before.

Akmola region reported the second highest number of COVID-19 cases – 39.

A slight rise in daily COVID-19 cases has been observed in Nur-Sultan city with 31 cases. Pavlodar region has reported 25 new COVID-19 cases over the past day. North Kazakhstan and Almaty city have reported 21 daily COVID-19 cases each.

Karaganda region has added 16 more COVID-19, followed by Almaty region with 14 new daily cases, West Kazakhstan region with 13, and Kostanay and Atyrau regions each adding 12 new cases.

Shymkent city and Aktobe, Mangistau regions have registered 6 new COVID-19 cases each. 4 new daily COVID-19 cases have been found in Turkestan region, and 2 – in Zhambyl region.