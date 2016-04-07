E Kazakhstan to attract investors from XUAR to develop forestry and wood processing industry

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan region plans to attract investors from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China for the development of forestry and wood processing industry. Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov said it at the briefing on implementation of the National Plan "100 Specific Steps on Implementation of the Presidential Five Institutional Reforms" held in Ust-Kamenogorsk today.

As the Governor noted, the region accommodates almost a half of Kazakhstan's timber resources. "We are able to process more than 1 mln cubic meters of wood, while now this figure makes only 200,000 cubic meters. This, in turn, led to 100% import of sawn wood and particle boards. The volume of furniture imported from Russia, Poland and China exceeded own production almost 10 times. Presently, we are elaborating a master pan on raising potential of forestry and wood processing industry in the region," noted Akhmetov.

After the meetings with investors from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a road map on investing in wood processing industry was prepared. Besides, the region works out issues on amending the legislation in order to increase investment attractiveness of forestry.