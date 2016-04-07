E Kazakhstan to implement 10 industrial projects in 2016 - Governor

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan region plans to implement 10 projects in 2016 to the amount of 9,700,000,000 tenge, Kazinform cites Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov as saying at a briefing in Ust-Kamenogorsk today.

"As for the third reform "Industrialization and Economic Growth", we are conducting a huge work on implementation of industrialization programs and on attraction of strategic investors to industrial projects. Presently, as Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev noted, we need to focus on increasing productivity and efficiency and selection of promising, export-oriented projects. The region's economic situation is directly linked to development of industry. For this reason, we focus on implementation of Industrialization Map's projects," Akhmetov said.



According to him, the region implements 76 projects worth 890,700,000,000 tenge. 48 projects amounting to 225,700,000,000 tenge have already been accomplished. This year, the region plans to implement 10 projects worth 9,700,000,000 tenge.



The biggest of them are aimed at increasing export potential of the goods and bringing Kazakhstan to the international market. Among them are the construction of the Aktogay Ore-Dressing and Processing Enterprise worth 244,500,000,000 tenge and a full-cycle car factory and a technological park to the amount of 112,800,000,000 tenge.



The briefing was devoted to the issues of implementation of the National Plan "100 Specific Steps on Implementation of the Presidential Five Institutional Reforms."