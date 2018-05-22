E Kazakhstan to open two stroke centres

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM "Two stroke centres will open their doors late August this year in East Kazakhstan region. Opening of such centres in districts is an unprecedented event not only for the region but also for the country at large," head of the regional department Marat Shoranov told a meeting held at the administration.

Curently, the centres are being renovated and equipped. All the works should be completed by July 15.



According to Governor of the region Daniyal Akhmetov, the East Kazakhstan medicine should embark on the new level, the high level of health services. It is crucial to boost medical tourism in the region for there are medical facilities with unique equipment with no analogues not only in Kazakhstan but also in neighboring cities of Russian Federation.