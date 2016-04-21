E Kazakhstan, U.S. trade turnover exceeds $6M in 2016

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov held a meeting with John Mark Pommersheim, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan, in Ust Kamenogorsk on Thursday.

At the meeting the sides mainly focused on the development of cooperation in various fields.

Danial Akhmetov briefed the U.S. diplomat on the primary areas of socioeconomic development of East Kazakhstan region.

Mr. Pommersheim, in turn, noted that the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Kazakhstan is ready to develop cooperation with the region in all sphere.

Trade turnover between East Kazakhstan region and the U.S. has exceeded $6 million since the beginning of 2016, a source at the regional administration confirmed.