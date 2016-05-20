  • kz
    E. Lara: Canelo needed a reason to avoid Golovkin fight

    18:10, 20 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cuban boxer Erislandy Lara shared his opinion why Saul Alvarez vacated the BWC title in favour of G. Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

    "You know it, everybody knows it. They were looking for a reason to avoid that fight. Canelo is the only boxer that earns money for Golden Boy Promotions. What does De La Hoay do with Golden Boy Promotions if Canelo decides to fight Golovkin? That's the answer," he said in an interview to Boxeomundial.com.

