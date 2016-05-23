E. Lara: Golovkin, let&#39;s discuss our fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA light middleweight champion Erislandy Lara proposed Gennady Golovkin to sit down and discuss their fight after his recent victory over Vanes Martirosyan, Sports.kz informs.

"Gennady Golovkin must have seen my fight and how many times I defied him. Let's sit down and discuss our fight. Let's make this fight happen for our fans. The boxers I want to fight are Canelo and Golovkin. I am ready to face any of them. He has not fought anybody like me yet," Lara told in his interview to BoxeoMundial.