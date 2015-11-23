  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    E. Lara: If Alvarez does not want rematch I will fight Golovkin

    09:37, 23 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cuban WBA and IBO champion in the junior middleweight Erislandy Lara (21-2-2, 12 KO) told that before fighting Golovkin in the middleweight he would like to fight all the best opponents in his weight division, Sports.kz informs.

    Thus, Lara would like a Saul Alvarez rematch, who won M. Cotto by a unanimous decision yesterday.

    "First of all, I would like to face the best fighters at 154 and clean out the division. I want to see if Canelo will finally give me my rematch - and if that's not possible then of course I would like to come face to face with Triple G. The weight is the least of my concern, I want to face the best," BoxingScene.com cites Lara.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!