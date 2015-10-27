  • kz
    E. Lara threw out a challenge to G. Golovkin

    09:31, 27 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA and IBO world champion in the light middleweight division Cuban Erislandy Lara (21-2-2, 12 KO) threw out a challenge to WBA, IBF, WBC Interim and IBO world champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31 KO) via his Twitter account, Sports.kz informs.

    Moreover, Lara is ready to fight Golovkin at the middle weight class. Earlier he told that he would fight GGG at the light middleweight.

    Lara will have his next fight against former world champion 39-years-old Slovenian Jan Zaveck (35-3, 19 KO) in Miami on November 25.

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin News
