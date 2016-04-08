  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    E. Lara wants to fight Golovkin

    15:38, 08 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Manager Luis de Cubas representing Cuban boxer Erislandy Lara told that E. Lara was interested in a fight with G. Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

    Answering questions of a journalist from The Ring about a possible fight between Lara and another Cuban boxer Sullivan Barrera, De Cubas said: "Did you see what Andre Ward did to Barrera? Well, we could do the same to him. However, there are different levels the boxers are on and we do not have to mix them. What we really want is Barrera's camp partner, GGG. At 160 pounds. That's what we want now."

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!