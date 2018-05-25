E-map of Almaty sacred places created

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "An electronic map of Almaty sacred places featuring 2,343 monuments of the region has been launched," Almaty region Govenor Amandyk Batalov told a press conference.

17 out of 58 objects of the region were included into the national sacred map under the Sacred Map of Kazakhstan project.



The map contains information concerning historical, cultural, natural monuments and sacred places, their location, photos and video footage.



According to Batalov, implementation of advanced information technologies let ease logistics of any journey.



As stated there, the youth of the region takes an active part in realization of the program. The Demirel University students developed the Zhetysu sacred places mobile application in three languages for iOs and Android. Besides, the Zhetysu geograophic society was established in the region. It developed the Zhetysu scratch card.