E-Mongolia unified digital platform under development

ULAANBAATAR.KAZINFORM - The Telecommunications and Information Technology Authority of Mongolia held a virtual meeting with delegates from E-Governance Academy of Estonia and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine on August 27, MONTSAME reports.

Mongolia is realizing number of projects at stages in aims of delivering state service without bureaucracy, accessible, transparent and easy. And «E-Mongolia» platform is under development to ensure their coherence and provide citizens with online state services. Mongolia has selected e-governance of Estonia as a model and intends to define current state of digital development in Mongolia in collaboration with Estonia's E-Governance Academy and to develop the most suitable design for Mongolia.

About it, Head of the Standing Committee on Innovation and Online Policy, MP N.Uchral said «Further, we will deliver state service to our citizens with the help of «E-Mongolia» unified online platform. 106 services out of total 181 governmental services planned to be delivered online to the citizens have been transferred into online platform so far. And E-Mongolia online platform is under development based on a model of Estonia’s digital transformation form within the framework of cooperation with the Government of Estonia. The Government of Mongolia has created «Khur» and «Dan» state service systems in the past. It means that these systems will be transferred into «E-Mongolia» unified platform, which will enable citizens to be provided with transparent, accountable, fast state service without bureaucracy. We expect to open the official platform titled «E-Mongolia» in the mid of October 2020.»

Estonia is well known with its advanced digital society in the world. As of current, 99 percent of Estonia’s state services have transferred into digital platform. Every year, Estonians get 100-120 governmental services online and it saves time that equal 10 days of their life.

While Ukraine is aiming to introduce Estonia’s practice and the country is working towards making its all state services digitized at 100 percent by 2024.