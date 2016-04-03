E. Tursynbayeva finished 12th at Figure Skating World Championships in Boston

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 16-year-old Kazakhstani figure skater Elizabet Tursynbayeva finished the Figure Skating World Championships in Boston at the 12th place.

After a short program she was 12th with 61.63 points. She totaled 121.99 points in her free program and finished 10th after it. Her overall total made 183.62 points, which allowed her to take the 12th place.

It should be noted that it was a debut of the Kazakhstani figure skater among adults.

Russian Evgenia Medvedeva (223.86) won the championships, Ashley Wagner from the USA (215.39) was second and Russian Anna Pogorilaya (213.69) finished third.