E. Tursynbayeva's 12th after short program at World Championships in Boston (VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 16-year-old Kazakhstani figure skater E. Tursynbayeva is 12th after the short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Boston. She totaled 61.63 points.

Gracie Gold from the USA is first (76.43) and Russians Anna Pogorilaya (73.98) and Evgenia Medvedeva (73.76) are second and third respectively.

The free program will be held on April 3, and it is scheduled to be broadcast live on KazSport TV channel at 4:50 a.m., Astana time.