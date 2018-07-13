Each region of Kazakhstan to construct a building in Turkestan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - New buildings in Turkestan will be no higher than the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, Governor Zhanseit Tuimebayev told a meeting on the development of the city as a spiritual and cultural center of the Turkic world, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Apartment buildings in Turkestan will not be multi-story because the height of any building should not exceed that of the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum. The mausoleum should be visible all around. The buildings will be constructed in the medieval architectural style. Thus, the country will have at least one city of historical appearance," Tuimebayev said.

The Governor also underlined the need to increase the region's tourist potential, told about the construction of a new airport, railway station, bus station, hotels, cafes, and the Museum of Yasawi as there has been a lot of publications on his legacy in recent years. Zhanseit Tuimebayev added that in the furtherance of the President's instruction, each region will construct one building in Turkestan. For instance, Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev suggested constructing the Astana Park in Turkestan.