EAEU and China ink trade and economic coop agr't

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and China have signed today an agreement on trade and economic cooperation.

1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin signed the agreement on behalf of Kazakhstan.



"The general provisions of the agreement adhere to the principles of the World Trade Organization," Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board, told the Astana Economic Forum.



According to him, the key partition is transparency. It foresees mechanism of preliminary special notification. It provides for setting up a joint ministerial committee.



As stated there, the commodity turnover between the EAEU and China has reached USD 100 bln so far, thereat, the EAEU export to China grew by 40%.



