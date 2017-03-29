EAEU and China to finalize agreement for customs information exchange

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Customs services of Eurasian Economic Union countries and China General Administration of Customs have agreed to finalize the draft Agreement on customs information exchange before the year end. Director of Customs Infrastructure of Eurasian Economic Commission Baktybek Baiserkeyev informed during a regular meeting of the Consultative Committee on customs regulation on March 27.

EEC press-service informed that Consultative Committee members discussed the feasibility of performing two research projects intended to solve a range of issues the Commission and national executive authorities face today while digitizing the area of regulation of international economic activity.

According to EEC specialists, working on draft supranational decisions related to electronic interaction, they have found several system-wide issues.

At taking decisions on registration (rejection of registration) of electronic documents the information system automatically makes a whole set of checks: format structured checks, format logical checks, consistency checks of interlinked fields. Due to unavailability of the normative regulatory acts at supranational level which could regulate the rules for such checks, the customs authorities of member states are forced to define the rules of such checks on their own when designing information systems. Such practice creates unequal conditions for the participants of international economic activity, when one and the same customs declaration lodged in one EAEU country can pass automatic registration and in the country will be rejected for formal matters.

EEC specialists are sure that the research work ‘Development of methodology of describing the requirements for formulation of electronic documents used in customs operations' will determine the universal tools helping to create the unified rules formulating electronic documents and will eliminate uncertainty. Consolidation of the unified rules, determined in the research, in the common normative regulatory act will help to reduce the number of groundless rejections to accept cover documents by customs authorities.

The second research work should determine the economic and integration effects of implementing legally relevant electronic document flow in the customs area. The final decision on the feasibility of researches will be made at the next meeting of Consultative Committee.