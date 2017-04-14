EAEU and Iran: No agreement reached on free trade zone

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council did not reach a final decision on signing an interim agreement on a free trade zone with Iran, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan instructed to continue the negotiation process in reach a final agreement on commodity nomenclatures which are of mutual interest.

"We had negotiation process with Iran on our agenda today (...) Given the fact that Iran is not a member of the World Trade Organization, we agreed on a regime for protecting the interests of investors, as well as of the entities involved In trade and economic relations. We discussed tariffs and agreed on a position on the list of goods for which we will lower customs duties, " Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission told reporters after the meeting.