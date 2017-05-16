EAEU Business Council to establish Digital Agenda Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The sixth meeting of the Presidium of the Eurasian Economic Union's Business Council took place in Bishkek on Wednesday. One of its key decisions became the establishment of the Committee for Digital Agenda, the press service of the EEC informs.

Chief of the EAEU Business Council Viktor Khristenko said that digital transformation of economy was included into the Eurasian agenda in late 2016 when the presidents of the member countries agreed to prioritize this area of the EAEU’s development. In this case, the EEC is vested with a mandate to develop digital strategy independently. He also added that digital development topic had become relevant both for business and for supranational body.

The meeting of the EAEU Business Council Presidium decided to approve the regulations on the Digital Agenda Committee and appoint its chairman. Viktor Khristenko proposed to name Director of the Infopark Scientific and Technological Association Vladimir Basko as the Committee Chairman. Presently the sides are compiling lists of candidates for the Committee membership.