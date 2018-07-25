EAEU, CIS to pool efforts for consumer rights protection

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Member of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board (Minister) for Technical Regulation Valery Koreshkov and Chairperson of the CIS Council, Head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare Anna Popova have signed July 25 the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Advisory Council for the Consumer Rights Protection of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Kazinform cites the EEC's press service.

The implementation of the memorandum is a new promising format of relations that will bring approaches together and will make it possible to pool efforts and coordinate measures to protect consumers in the EAEU and the CIS to the full extent.

"Together with the EAEU countries, the Commission is creating appropriate conditions for protecting consumer rights, ensuring product safety, enhancing the competitiveness of reputable manufacturers and the standards of living of the population," said Valery Koreshkov. "The experience and practice gained within the Commonwealth of Independent States is a strong foundation for protecting consumers in the Eurasian format.".

He underlined that the next stage of joint activities of the EAEU countries includes the creation of equal conditions for ensuring the consumer rights in the common market of services.

According to the EEC minister, the Memorandum enables CIS countries, which are not members of the Eurasian Economic Union, to be involved in consumer protection activities on the Commission's platform, to participate in the exchange of information and practices between the countries of Eurasia.