    EAEU citizens to have access to health insurance in Russia.

    10:29, 29 December 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Employees from EAEU countries will have access to compulsory health insurance system in Russian Federation starting from January 1, 2017.

    The EAEU Treaty provides social security, except for pensions, for the employees of EAEU countries and their families, on the same conditions as for the citizens of host countries. Social security includes in particular compulsory health insurance. Russian Ministry of Health issued an order concerning changes in the CMI rules in late October 2016.

    According to the EEC Minister in charge of Internal Markets, Information Support, Information and Communication Technologies Karine Minasyan, now tens of thousands of workers of the member countries will have access to social guarantees on par with Russian citizens.

