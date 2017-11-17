EAEU close to signing free trade zone agrt with China

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is close to signing an agreement on the establishment of a free trade zone with China, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said in an interview with Rossiya24 TV channel, according to TASS .

"We are ready to sign an agreement with China, negotiations with Iran are coming to an end, and we hope that negotiations with Singapore will be concluded in the near future," he said.