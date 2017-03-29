EAEU Communication Ministers discuss unified software register

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The meeting of the heads of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) telecom and communications ministries and subdivisions was held in Yerevan, Kazinform reports with reference to EEC press-service.

The meeting, decided to be held minimum once a year, was attended by Armenian Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vagan Martirosyan, Belorussian Minister of Communication and Informatization Sergei Popkov, Kazakh Vice Minister of Information and Communications Alan Azhibayev, Kyrgyz Chairman of State Committee of Information Technologies and Communications Bakyt Sharshembiyev and Russian Minister of Communication and Mass Media Nikolai Nikiforov.



During the meeting the participants discussed the current issues in information and communication technologies (ICT), development of EAEU integrated information system, the Union digital agenda, creation of the digital platform for rendering interstate electronic services, as wells the prospects for establishing the software register common for all Union member countries.



To ensure formulation of the coordinated policy in ICT the ministers considered it feasible to develop and adopt the appropriate legal acts of EAEU. The coordinator of the process will be EEC. It is also necessary to speed up development of the common approach to member states' pricing procedure for traffic transfer services of the interstate data communication network. For that purpose it was decided to consider the possibility of finalizing the draft agreement on establishing the unified tariff space prepared by Russia.

It was noted that development of EAEU integrated information system is the priority target for 2017 for all member states. The attendants have agreed with the necessity of the soonest determination of the customers of national segments of integrated system and normative consolidation of their powers for coordinated development of these segments and realization of common processes in EAEU.



In addition, the attendants considered feasible to shape and approve the Strategy of EAEU integrated information system improvement for the period till 2025 as soon as possible along with finalizing the information protection issues. One of the results of its implementation should be establishment of Union's digital platform for rendering interstate electronic services for EAEU citizens and entrepreneurs and promotion of electronic data exchange to be used by the state bodies of member countries between each other and with individuals and entities.



The key discussion at the meeting was implementation of EAEU digital agenda. It is planned that the draft Main Guidelines of digital agenda implementation will be ready before May 15, 2017 and approved before December 1, 2017.



It was highlighted that Russia works consistently to overcome obstacles for software access. According to the Minister of Communication and Mass Media in the near future the EAEU companies will be able to register the software, they developed, in Russian register on equal terms with Russian developers.



EEC suggested discussion of the issue of establishing the common or the unified register of the software developed and registered in EAEU countries in the short run. According to the Russian legislation, the registration in the register offers the opportunity to the developers on a priority bases to participate in public procurement and access to government support. The common register can become one of the possible mechanisms to stimulate software development in the context of digital agenda.

In accordance with EAEU Agreement, efforts are being made in creating and ensuring the Union integrated information system operation and development based on the enhanced integrated information system of foreign and mutual trade. It is achieved by implementation of the modern system of interstate electronic interaction and information analysis support by competent authorities of state members made with due regard to the use of single-window system and electronic services.

The Commission has made all necessary activities for information exchange with competent authorities of the Union as to common processes, the documentation for which is to be put into force in the first half of 2017: it has adopted the required regulatory legal acts; has established and operates the interstate data exchange system; has developed software for common processes implementation in the Commission integrated segment of the integrated system.

As of March 1, 2017 the Commission has approved documentation for 31 common and 75 planned processes. 10 common processes on creating, maintaining and using the common and unified registers in some parts of customs, medical products, transport and finance areas need to be implemented in the first half of 2017.