EAEU coordinates draft action plan to prevent coronavirus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The sanitary and epidemiological bodies of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have coordinated a draft action plan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection, TASS learned from the website of Rospotrebnadzor, BelTA reports.

«The council agreed on a draft comprehensive action plan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection COVID-19 and other infectious diseases across the territory of the EAEU member states. The document will be considered at the next meeting of the board of the commission with subsequent approval by the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council,» the message runs.

According to the project, activities will be carried out to improve the epidemiological situation in the EAEU countries, as well as to prevent and respond to other infectious diseases.

The members of the council plan to discuss mitigation of undertaken restrictive measures, among which conditions for free movement of population in the territory of the common economic space.