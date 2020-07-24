EAEU countries develop guidelines for restoration of transport services

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are developing the guidelines for the restoration of passenger transport service between the EAEU member states, Viktor Nazarenko, a member of the EEC Board (Minister) on Technical Regulation, said at an online briefing for the press, BelTA has learned.

«Today, the sanitary hygienic services are working on the guidelines to resume air and rail service,» said Viktor Nazarenko. «Each country has its own practical criteria but they should be uniform for the five countries,» he noted.

The EEC minister noted that the resumption of international passenger transport is high on the agenda in the EAEU. «We have drawn up the recommendations and the EAEU countries are considering them. Our sanitary hygienic specialists have compiled a document based on the countries' proposals spelling out the requirements that need to be met before we resume rail and air traffic service. We believe they will be very useful as the governments determine the date of the resumption of a particular type of communication between the countries,» Viktor Nazarenko noted.

According to Viktor Nazarenko, every member state of the EAEU is taking up serious measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus. «Each country pursues its own policy as the infection has been spreading differently,» he said. In this respect he emphasized the role of the council of heads of the sanitary hygienic services of the EAEU countries. At the initiative of the council a plan of action to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection and other infectious diseases in the EAEU has been adopted at the recent meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk.

«The council also considers issues related to green corridors. We would like to see trade without barriers, the industrial sector not facing disruption in goods movement even amid the pandemic. The corresponding anti-virus recommendations have been developed for facilities that make part of green corridors, such hotels, filling stations, transport stops,» Viktor Nazarenko said, Kazinform refers to BelTA.