EAEU court helps shape image of EAEU Society

MINSK. KAZINFORM The trust in the Eurasian Economic Union depends to a great extent on the efficiency of its Court, Belarus Justice Minister Oleg Slizhevsky said at the conference "International justice and strengthening integration processes", BelTA has learned.

“The trust and confidence in the EAEU, including on the part of the international community, depend on the court. The efficiency of this judicial body is an important part of the EAEU's reputation as an international organization. The way we resolve disputes in the court will have an impact on the states considering joining the EAEU,” Oleg Slizhevsky said.

The quality of each verdict is key to the image of the court, the minister added. The willingness of the states to further the integration directly depends on the confidence of the union's members and economic agents that their rights are protected in a fair court. Since its founding, the Court has considered 30 dispute cases.

According to the minister, economic integration should be in sync with measures to strengthen the institutions of the union, including the EAEU Court.

Attending the conference are over 200 representatives of international courts and organizations, national judicial public bodies, scientific and business communities of the EAEU and the EU. The plenary meeting highlights the role of international justice in integration processes. The discussion panels focus on major trends in the development of law in the EAEU, the interaction between international justice bodies and national courts, the use of law as a tool to protect business in the EAEU and other issues.

The Court of the Eurasian Economic Union is a permanent international judicial body. It was set up in accordance with the EAEU Treaty of 29 May 2014. It went operational on 1 January 2015. It is headquartered in Minsk. The main task of the EAEU Court is to facilitate the Eurasian integration and to ensure uniform application of standards adopted within the union.



