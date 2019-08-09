EAEU digitalization will improve member states' international ratings — official

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM The implementation of the digital agenda will allow member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to improve their positions in the Global Cybersecurity Index, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff Sergey Prikhodko said.

«Theimplementation of the digital agenda is one of the key priorities for the Unionin the nearest future,» Prikhodko said. «There are grounds to believethat this will have a positive effect on international digital ratings of theUnion member coutnries after some time,» he added, TASS reports.

He notedthat EAEU member states are promptly reacting to emerging challenges andadjusting to new international trends. «In this sphere, issues ofinformation security are taken into account, and it does not depend on thepositions of member states in international ratings,» Prikhodko stressed.

Digitalizationof the economy opens new possibilities for businesses, lowers bureaucraticobstacles in foreign trade and helps combat the shadow economy, the officialnoted. «Just in one year, the Union formed the necessary legal andinstitutional basis, prepared a platform for launching concrete digitalinitiatives. The Commission and member states are working together to developthe most promising projects,» he concluded.