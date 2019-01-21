EAEU Heads of Government to discuss digitalization at forum in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On February 1, Digital Agenda into the globalization 2.0. Forum dedicated to the innovation ecosystem of Eurasia will be held in Almaty. The organizer of the Forum is the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the forum's press service.

Heads of governments of the EAEU member states, international IT specialists, representatives of international organizations, politicians, scientists and businessmen will take part in the Forum. They will gather at one platform to discuss the creation and development of single innovation ecosystem of Eurasia, aimed at realizing technological potential of countries.

This year the speakers of the Forum will be the founders of the largest IT companies, heads of international IT technology parks and more than 50 representatives of the technological industry in the USA, Great Britain, Germany, France, Singapore, Switzerland and the CIS countries.

A plenary session with the participation of the Prime Ministers of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Vice Prime Minister of Armenia, as well as international experts will be held within the framework of Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization 2.0. Forum. Participants will discuss the prospects of integration of Eurasian technology parks, creation of joint innovative projects, share best practices on promotion and support of start-up companies and young IT specialists.

Moreover, the Forum program provides arrangement of five panel sessions on the EAEU digital agenda, innovation ecosystem, Industry 4.0, achieving sustainable development (with participation of UN representatives), and digitalization of small and medium business.

Digital Agenda into the globalization 2.0. annual Forum is held on the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. It was revealed on October 11, 2017 at the Meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The key objective of the Forum is developing cooperative efforts, which will allow to boost development of digital economies of the EAEU countries, increasing their marketability.