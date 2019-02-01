EAEU Heads of Governments digitalization forum kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Heads of Government of the Eurasian Economic Union will discuss digitalization at a forum in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Digital Agenda into the Globalization 2.0 Forum dedicated to the innovation ecosystem of Eurasia has started in Almaty. The forum is organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

This year's forum speakers will be the founders of the largest IT-companies, heads of international IT parks, and over 50 representatives of the technology industry of the U.S., the UK, Germany, France, Singapore, Switzerland, and the CIS countries.



As part of the forum, there will be a plenary session with the participation of the prime ministers of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, as well as international experts. The participants discuss the prospects for the integration of technology parks in Eurasia, the creation of joint innovation projects, and will exchange experience in promoting and supporting startup companies and young IT professionals.







Besides, the forum program includes five panel sessions dedicated to the EAEU digital agenda, innovation ecosystem, Industry 4.0, sustainable development (with the participation of UN representatives), and digitalization of SMEs.



The Digital Agenda into the Globalization 2.0 Forum is annually held at the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev announced at the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on October 11, 2017. The main objective of the forum is to develop joint measures to accelerate the development of the EAEU countries' digital economies, enhancing their competitiveness.

