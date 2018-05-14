EAEU Heads of State to convene in Sochi

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - The regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the participation of the heads of state will take place in Sochi, Russia, Kazinform reports.

In attendance at the session will be presidents of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Russia Vladimir Putin, Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.



At the session participants will discuss aspects of multilateral cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and present-day challenges the Union faces.



Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dana Zhunussova revealed 15 issues had been included into the agenda of the session. Two of the issues will be considered in narrow format.



Signing of the Agreement on international treaties of the EAEU with third countries, international organizations or international integrational associations will be high on the agenda of the session.



During the session its participants will sign two protocols on amendments to the Treaty on accession of Kyrgyzstan to the EAEU Treaty.



Also, results of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan's two-year membership in the Union will be announced at the event.