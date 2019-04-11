EAEU is reliable bridge between Europe and growing Asia, says Nursultan Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is a reliable bridge between Europe and growing Asia, this opinion of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy was announced at the opening of the International Research And Practical Conference dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of Yelbasy's initiative to strengthen the Eurasian integration, Kazinform has learned from Kazpravda.kz.

"For the first time, I announced the idea of creating the integration project in 1994 at the Moscow State University. At that time, I saw such a union as a powerful economic union, which would facilitate the creation of stable conditions for the economic development and new opportunities for the well-being of citizens. Presently, it has become reality. This year marks the 5th Anniversary since the signing of the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty and the 25th Anniversary of the Eurasian integration idea. The present-day EAEU is an enormous market with a foreign trade turnover exceeding $750 billion, the aggregate GDP of which totals $2 trillion, and the population is over 180 million people. The Member States of the union ensured positive growth dynamics, a significant increase in foreign and mutual trade, and maintain active international cooperation. In the near future, we see the EAEU to be an open economic community naturally integrated into the world economic system as a reliable bridge between Europe and growing Asia," Darkhan Kaletayev, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, read out the opening statement by the Leader of the Nation.



Nazarbayev said that the development of economic integration can become a key source for the economic diversification and growth, enhancing competitiveness, improving the business climate, and strengthening the investment appeal of the participating countries.



"The expansion of trade and economic relations with major partners and new growing markets should be transformed into an impetus to enhance the Eurasian Economic Union's role throughout the continent. Tracking the EAEU, the initiative to build the Silk Road Economic Belt to the SCO-EU Cooperation Group is seen as crucial in this regard," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.



In conclusion, Yelbasy added that the EAEU is steadily advancing towards achieving its main goals.



"I am sure that the proposals and initiatives elaborated in the course of the conference will serve the development of dialogue between our states," concluded the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.