EAEU, Korea to expand investment cooperation

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs played host to the third round of consultations between the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and the members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with the Republic of Korea to discuss the signing of the free trade agreement between the EAEU and the Republic of Korea, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Belarusian delegation was led by Belarus' First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrei Yevdochenko. Attending the consultations in Minsk was a delegation of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea.



A business mission and business meetings were held to establish direct ties between companies and businessmen of the EAEU member states and the Republic of Korea.



The third round of consultations highlighted the promising areas of trade and economic cooperation in the format of the preferential trade agreement, which primary goal is to assist the expansion of investment cooperation between the EAEU and the Republic of Korea and increase the mutual trade turnover.



Andrei Yevdochenko held talks with the head of the Korean delegation. The parties signed a protocol on the completion of the Belarusian-Korean bilateral negotiations on the access to the market within Belarus' WTO accession initiative, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .