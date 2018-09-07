EAEU launches pilot project on digital transport corridors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is launching a pilot project to develop digital transport corridors, Director of the Integration Development Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Sergei Shukhno said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Mass Media Congress 2018, BelTA informs.

This year Belarus has initiated the formation of full-fledged digital transport corridors in the East-West direction. The country also joined the pilot project, which was initially planned to be implemented between Russia and Kazakhstan. According to Sergei Shukhno, the project concerns goods embargoed by the Russian Federation.

Digital mechanisms help track commodities during their transportation. Thus, embargoed goods, when delivered, for example, to Kazakhstan through Russia, will not be able to stay untracked, the EEC representative noted. He added that in the future this practice will be extended to all commodities.

The Eurasian Mass Media Congress is held in the suburbs of Almaty through to 8 September. Taking part in the forum are about 60 representatives of the leading mass media from the EDB member states. The plenary session highlighted the coordination of macroeconomic policy, the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, and also the investment interaction between the EDB countries and the role of development institutions in the Eurasian space.

Panel discussions focused on the development of the partnership between the EAEU and other integration blocs, the formation of the Eurasian information space, and the role of the EDB as a financial mechanism of Eurasian integration.

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is an international financial institution founded by Russia and Kazakhstan in January 2006 with the mission to facilitate the development of market economies, sustainable economic growth, and the expansion of mutual trade and other economic ties in its member states. The EDB's charter capital totals $7 billion. The member states of the Bank are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.