EAEU leaders including Kyrgyzstan signed Customs Code

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The leaders of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, including Kyrgyzstan, have signed the Customs Code of the Union, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan informed after the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

It was earlier informed by him that three countries had signed the Customs Code, except for Kyrgyzstan, RIA Novosti says.

"The Presidents of the four countries have signed all documents, including the Customs Code", - Sargsyan told journalists, having added that the document significantly facilitates all customs procedures between the EAEU countries.

According to Sargsyan during the signing ceremony Kyrgyzstan didn't append the signature on the Customs Code, however eventually the document was inked.

"Kyrgyzstan has signed the Customs Code. Now only the statement of how the foreign economic activity will be built is left unsigned by Kyrgyzstan. The reason is that our Kyrgyz colleagues suggest to specify the wording concerning removal of the barriers and restrictions in the domestic market", - he explained.