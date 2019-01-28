EAEU might agree on common market of tobacco, alcohol in 2019

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union member states might agree on the common market of tobacco and alcohol products by the end of 2019, Member of the Board (Minister) for Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tatyana Valovaya said at a press conference in Moscow on 28 January, BelTA has learned.

"We believe that we will be able to agree on tobacco and alcohol soon. I think this year we might take certain decisions that will make business operations easier," she said.